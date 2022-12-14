Centric Wealth Management Has $570,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Centric Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,581,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,760,000 after acquiring an additional 883,708 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,577 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after acquiring an additional 879,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,620,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,050 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $214.96 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $221.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $144.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.54.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

