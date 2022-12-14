Centric Wealth Management Sells 13,544 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Centric Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,089 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 13,544 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,640,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,986 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $602,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,715 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.26.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

