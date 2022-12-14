Centric Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Centric Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,824 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 60.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in CVS Health by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.11.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $101.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.87 and its 200-day moving average is $97.24. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 93.62%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.