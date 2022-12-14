Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CERT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Certara Stock Performance

NASDAQ CERT opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. Certara has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -580.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $449,317,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $796,517.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $449,317,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,017,803 shares of company stock valued at $450,292,082 in the last ninety days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EQT Fund Management S.a r.l. acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at $771,679,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Certara by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,652,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,466,000 after buying an additional 626,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Certara by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,491,000 after buying an additional 74,266 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Certara by 0.5% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,528,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,179,000 after buying an additional 22,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Certara by 3.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,060,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,130,000 after buying an additional 149,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Articles

