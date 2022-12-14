CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB) Short Interest Update

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the November 15th total of 8,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
CFSB Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %
CFSB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 472 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,287. CFSB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $11.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.98.
CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter.
CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
