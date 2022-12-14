CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB) Short Interest Update

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the November 15th total of 8,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

CFSB Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

CFSB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 472 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,287. CFSB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $11.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.98.

Get CFSB Bancorp alerts:

CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of CFSB Bancorp

About CFSB Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in CFSB Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in CFSB Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CFSB Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in CFSB Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in CFSB Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CFSB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CFSB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.