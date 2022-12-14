Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 19640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Champion Bear Resources Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.16 million and a P/E ratio of -14.17.

About Champion Bear Resources

(Get Rating)

Champion Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primary explores for gold, platinum group metals, nickel, copper, polymetallic, lithium, tantalum, and REE deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Eagle Rock property consisting of 458 staked claims that covers an area of approximately 32,850 acres; the Separation Rapids lithium and tantalum property comprises 8 mining claims in 2 blocks covering an area of approximately 400 acres; and the Plomp Farm property that includes 48 claims covering an area of approximately 2,400 acres located in Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.