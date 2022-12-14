Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Lowered to $649.00 at Cowen

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Cowen from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 65.27% from the company’s current price.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $620.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $505.05.

CHTR opened at $392.68 on Wednesday. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $669.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $359.91 and a 200-day moving average of $410.12. The stock has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 31.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Charter Communications by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 21.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 5.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 3.8% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Charter Communications by 13.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

