Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 317,400 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the November 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 133.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,799 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 16.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the period. 10.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Price Performance

CKPT traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $4.82. The company had a trading volume of 95,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,057. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.53. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $32.71.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CKPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 508.89% and a negative net margin of 53,252.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -6.22 EPS for the current year.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

Featured Articles

