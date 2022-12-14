Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.78

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.78 and last traded at C$9.78, with a volume of 377548 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CHE.UN. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.18.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Announces Dividend

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.49%.

(Get Rating)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.