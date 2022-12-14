CHS Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NASDAQ:CHSCO)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

CHS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHSCO opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. CHS has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $28.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.83.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

