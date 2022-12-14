Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

CIA stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.35. 59,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,409. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $117.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.13.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $61.17 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Gerald Shields bought 24,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $74,307.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 81,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,327. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Jeffery P. Conklin acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,735.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gerald Shields bought 24,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $74,307.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,327. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 47,769 shares of company stock valued at $143,307 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,453,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 14,267 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Citizens in the second quarter valued at $3,429,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens by 791.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 788,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 700,387 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Citizens by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 73,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Citizens by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 256,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 46,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

