Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Receives $18.50 Average PT from Analysts

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLZNY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clariant from CHF 18.50 to CHF 17 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded Clariant from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Clariant from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Clariant from CHF 23 to CHF 22 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Clariant alerts:

Clariant Stock Up 2.6 %

CLZNY opened at $16.06 on Friday. Clariant has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.83.

Clariant Cuts Dividend

Clariant Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.3681 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%.

(Get Rating)

Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.