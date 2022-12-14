Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.42.

A number of research analysts have commented on CLF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,123,340 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $11,403,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,372,607 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,097,000 after buying an additional 177,670 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 1.7 %

CLF opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More

