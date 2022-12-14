Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,000 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the November 15th total of 130,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ CDRO traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $2.70. 2,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,593. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $7.97.

Get Codere Online Luxembourg alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Codere Online Luxembourg by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 103,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 29,023 shares during the period. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Codere Online Luxembourg by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 121,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 63,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Codere Online Luxembourg

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. The company also offers online casino wagering products and services. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, Panama, and Argentina. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.