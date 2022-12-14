Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Short Interest Up 271.2% in November

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 271.2% from the November 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 9.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,376,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,232,000 after acquiring an additional 122,098 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 511,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $3,574,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 141,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE LDP traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $19.05. 189,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,281. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average is $19.67. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $26.90.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

