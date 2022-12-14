Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) Short Interest Up 296.2% in November

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a growth of 296.2% from the November 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CLAA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 43,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,176. Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,236,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,984,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

