Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Short Interest Down 39.5% in November

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the November 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Computer Task Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lewis Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 376,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 181,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTG remained flat at $6.76 during trading hours on Wednesday. 19,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,758. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $106.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Computer Task Group

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a research report on Sunday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.