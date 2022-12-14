Conflux (CFX) Market Cap Reaches $55.90 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $55.90 million and $1.58 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for about $0.0267 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18,113.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00426129 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00020687 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.87 or 0.00816392 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00106760 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.67 or 0.00605468 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00252007 BTC.

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.0269926 USD and is up 1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,505,798.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.