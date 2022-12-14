ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Short Interest Down 60.0% in November

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of CNOBP stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,716. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.59. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $26.57.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3281 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.