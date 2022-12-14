Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Short Interest Down 42.1% in November

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the November 15th total of 108,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 157,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWCO. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,508,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 452.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 171,220 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 501,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Price Performance

CWCO stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,459. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $20.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.22.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.13). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $25.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.07 million. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Water will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

