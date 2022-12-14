Cormark Increases Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target to C$25.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Cormark to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.70% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Transcontinental Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TCL.A traded down C$0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.16. Transcontinental has a 12-month low of C$14.44 and a 12-month high of C$21.62. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.71.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

