Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Lessened by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 152.8% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.70.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $487.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,769. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $496.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.97. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $216.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

