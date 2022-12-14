Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Performance

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,338,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 7.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 27.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 118.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 19,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

