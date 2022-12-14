Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Performance
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $3.50.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.
