Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Down 1.1 %
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $2.49.
Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund
About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (DHY)
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.