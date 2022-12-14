Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $2.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 7.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 279,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 145.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 18,531 shares during the period. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

