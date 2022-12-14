Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $234.30

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 234.30 ($2.87) and traded as low as GBX 222 ($2.72). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 224.60 ($2.76), with a volume of 427,326 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($2.88) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 250 ($3.07) to GBX 220 ($2.70) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 337.50 ($4.14).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 210.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 234.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £581.16 million and a P/E ratio of -1,128.00.
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.
