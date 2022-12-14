Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Stock Price Up 3%

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Rating) shares traded up 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.09 and last traded at C$2.08. 413,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 283,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Critical Elements Lithium and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$3.25 target price on Critical Elements Lithium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Critical Elements Lithium Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.68. The company has a market cap of C$443.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.23.

About Critical Elements Lithium

Critical Elements Lithium ( CVE:CRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Critical Elements Lithium Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

