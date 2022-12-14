Critical Elements Lithium (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Shares Up 0.7%

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 38,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 39,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRECF has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Critical Elements Lithium in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.50 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Critical Elements Lithium in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Critical Elements Lithium alerts:

Critical Elements Lithium Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27.

Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Critical Elements Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Elements Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.