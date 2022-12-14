Cronos (CRO) Trading 3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0620 or 0.00000348 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.57 billion and $17.08 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00077394 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00053951 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00022532 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004865 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000236 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

