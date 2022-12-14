Cronos Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.01 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and approximately $17.01 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can now be bought for about $0.0613 or 0.00000347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00077040 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00053456 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00022245 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004863 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

