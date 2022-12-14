Crypto Snack (SNACK) Trading Down 0.7% This Week

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Crypto Snack has a market cap of $75.40 million and $344,639.78 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crypto Snack has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Crypto Snack token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto Snack Profile

Crypto Snack launched on May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Crypto Snack is www.cryptosnacks.org. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto Snack

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

