CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 50,201 shares.The stock last traded at $117.29 and had previously closed at $118.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CSWI. StockNews.com raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 17.16%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $243,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,194,026.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 278.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

