CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Trading 13.3% Higher

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) shares traded up 13.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 119,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 144,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CubicFarm Systems from C$0.50 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CubicFarm Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of CubicFarm Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.25 in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

CubicFarm Systems Stock Up 13.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.26. The firm has a market cap of C$15.79 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

