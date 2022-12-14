Curbstone Financial Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its position in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 11.2% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,696 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 16.9% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,727 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Stock Down 0.7 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Visa stock opened at $213.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $401.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

