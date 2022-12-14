Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,908,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,591,269,000 after purchasing an additional 286,186 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,535,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,066,777,000 after acquiring an additional 86,345 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Home Depot by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,186,320,000 after acquiring an additional 403,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,732,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,117,297,000 after acquiring an additional 225,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.44.

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $332.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm has a market cap of $340.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.95 and a 200-day moving average of $295.90. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $417.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

