Currys (LON:CURY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $70.52

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 70.52 ($0.87) and traded as low as GBX 64.60 ($0.79). Currys shares last traded at GBX 66.15 ($0.81), with a volume of 2,980,519 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.86) target price on shares of Currys in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Currys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 111.25 ($1.36).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £743.66 million and a P/E ratio of 1,104.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 70.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 69.22.

In other Currys news, insider Ian Dyson purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of £122,000 ($149,674.89).

Currys Plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. The company operates through UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece segments. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

