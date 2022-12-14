CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Cut by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 186,557 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $18,881,000 after buying an additional 22,462 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $101.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $132.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.11.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

