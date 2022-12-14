Dai Price Reaches $1.00 (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. In the last week, Dai has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Dai has a total market cap of $5.85 billion and approximately $198.91 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005607 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dai Profile

Dai’s launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,850,069,267 tokens. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

