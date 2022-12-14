Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Update

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOYGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,600 shares, an increase of 75.5% from the November 15th total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,069,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DANOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Danone from €70.00 ($73.68) to €65.00 ($68.42) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

Shares of DANOY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.58. 675,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,403. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47. Danone has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $13.30.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

