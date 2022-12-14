Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,864,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $378,374.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at $380,892.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,150,006 shares of company stock worth $79,339,605 and have sold 197,661 shares worth $15,032,294. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Datadog Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 148,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after acquiring an additional 71,202 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DDOG opened at $79.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,594.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.02. Datadog has a 12-month low of $66.45 and a 12-month high of $186.28.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.