DBK Financial Counsel LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $371.53. 29,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,834,886. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

