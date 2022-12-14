DBK Financial Counsel LLC Reduces Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. DBK Financial Counsel LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFSD. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $441,000. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $15,309,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,191,000. Finally, Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.46. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,302. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.47.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.