DeepVerge (LON:DVRG) Stock Price Down 5.4%

DeepVerge plc (LON:DVRG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.73 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02). Approximately 553,654 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,044,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).

DeepVerge Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £12.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.53.

DeepVerge Company Profile

DeepVerge plc, an environmental and life science artificial intelligent company, develops and applies AI and IoT technology to analytical instruments for the analysis and identification of bacteria, virus, and toxins. The company offers Labskin, a commercially available lab-grown, full thickness human skin to support product research and development activities in the cosmetic, personal care, medical device, and pharmaceutical sectors; Rinocloud, a data infrastructure as a service that delivers secure intelligent store, share and search, encryption, and infrastructure technologies; and skin trust club, a skin health tracking using advanced sequencing, bioinformatics, and AI algorithms.

Further Reading

