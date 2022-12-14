Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Receives $192.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $192.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WILYY shares. Cheuvreux cut Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from 290.00 to 215.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut Demant A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Demant A/S from 191.00 to 183.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Demant A/S from 170.00 to 180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Demant A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS WILYY opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. Demant A/S has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $26.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average of $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

