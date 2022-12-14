DeversiFi Achieves Market Capitalization of $57.02 Million (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. During the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. DeversiFi has a market cap of $57.02 million and approximately $6,076.14 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeversiFi coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00003150 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.15 or 0.00509014 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $902.98 or 0.04988070 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,459.68 or 0.30159345 BTC.

DeversiFi launched on March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeversiFi is deversifi.com/token/tokenomics. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeversiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeversiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

