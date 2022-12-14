DeversiFi (DVF) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7,107.19

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 14th. One DeversiFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00003327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeversiFi has a market cap of $59.32 million and approximately $7,107.19 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeversiFi Coin Profile

DeversiFi’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The official website for DeversiFi is deversifi.com/token/tokenomics. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeversiFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeversiFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeversiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

