Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) dropped 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.80 and last traded at $29.79. Approximately 43,211,102 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 227% from the average daily volume of 13,223,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.32.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOXS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter worth $327,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

