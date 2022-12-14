Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN) Trading Up 1.6%

Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.57 and last traded at $14.52. Approximately 17,582 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 19,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

Direxion Hydrogen ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Hydrogen ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Hydrogen ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN – Get Rating) by 712.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,064 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 5.33% of Direxion Hydrogen ETF worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Hydrogen ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Hydrogen ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.