DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Director Shaun Noll Acquires 3,469,641 Shares

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) Director Shaun Noll bought 3,469,641 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.28 per share, with a total value of $971,499.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,928,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,339,899.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock remained flat at $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 416,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,733. The company has a market cap of $32.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.87. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.75 million during the quarter. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 160.42% and a negative net margin of 37.69%.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 16,938 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 28.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 453,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 14.9% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,124,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 145,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 232.4% during the third quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,014,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 2,806,580 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

