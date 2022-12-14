Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.10

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.10 and traded as low as C$5.65. Doman Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$5.75, with a volume of 93,810 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DBM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.29.

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$488.86 million and a P/E ratio of 5.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.09.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

