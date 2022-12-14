Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Director Sells $417,415.68 in Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $417,415.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,494.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DCI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.86. The stock had a trading volume of 542,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,936. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $61.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.45%.

Institutional Trading of Donaldson

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,798,000 after purchasing an additional 824,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after acquiring an additional 413,360 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Donaldson by 55.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,667,000 after acquiring an additional 279,484 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 206.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after acquiring an additional 256,167 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,966,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,963,000 after purchasing an additional 239,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

